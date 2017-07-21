Newcastle complete Manquillo deal

Newcastle United have completed their fourth off-season signing after announcing the arrival of defender Javier Manquillo on a three-year deal.

Upon failing to break into the first-team squad at Atletico Madrid, the Spain youth international full-back signed for an undisclosed for with the EFL Championship winners.

Manquillo, 23, is no stranger to the Premier League after loan spells with Liverpool and Sunderland in previous seasons and becomes manager Rafa Benitez latest acquisition following the arrivals of Christian Atsu, Florian Lejeune and Jacob Murphy.

? New signing @javiermanquillo hopes his versatility will be an asset to #NUFC Full interview: https://t.co/83batsppRi pic.twitter.com/znx9zVxZtL — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) 21 July 2017

The Atleti academy graduate revealed his admiration for the Magpies head coach and claims joining a club the size of the newly promoted side is an exciting challenge.

"I'm very happy to be here. From the first moment that Rafa Benitez called me, I just knew that I had to come here, to such a big club," he told the club's official website. "I'm very happy with the challenge ahead.

"I've come here to work hard and give everything on and off the pitch. Hopefully then everything will go in the right direction."