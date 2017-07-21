Brighton swoop for Normann

Brighton have added more depth to their squad for a first-ever foray into the Premier league with the signing of Mathias Normann from Bodo/Glimt.

The 21-year-old midfielder spent the last four seasons at Glimt following his move from hometown club Lofoten in 2013. He made his debut in the Norwegian top flight last year.

However, Normann has been playing in the second tier this term after Superlaget suffered relegation from the Eliteserien.

The former Norway youth international has now taken on a new challenge in England, moving to the Seagulls on a three-year deal to become manager Chris Hughton's fifth new recruit.

"We are delighted that we've been able to bring Mathias to the club," Hughton told the club's official website.

"He is a talented and versatile young player, who already has good experience playing regular senior football in Norway.

"We are looking forward to welcoming him into the club, and his longer-term plan will be to break into the first-team group."