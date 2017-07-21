BVB confident of cover for Schmelzer

Borussia Dortmund have been hit by a raft of injuries although club CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke says Marcel Schmelzer’s recent knock isn’t a major concern.

The 29-year-old left-back suffered ankle ligament damage during training on MOnday in Guangzhou, China, as a part of the club’s pre-season preparations.

The extent of the problem was only fully diagnosed on his recent return to Germany. Schmelzer is expected to be out for up to four weeks, meaning he could miss Dortmund’s Bundesliga opener away to Wolfsburg on August 19.

Nonetheless, Watzke feels there is cover, saying: “We have Erik Durm and Felix Passlack who can play in this position, there’s also Dan-Axel Zagadou.”

BVB are currently without Julian Weigl, Marco Reus and Raphael Guerreiro with ankle, knee and foot injuries respectively.