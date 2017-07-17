Serero earmarked as game-changer

Vitesse head coach Henk Fraser has earmarked new signing Thulani Serero as player who can make a winning difference.

The South Africa international has joined Vitas to revitalise his career after being frozen out at Eredivisie rivals Ajax.

Fraser believes the 27-year-old playmaker is still a performer of great pedigree, telling Dutch publication Omroep Gelderland: "Serero is a controlling player and good in possession. He has the potential to make the game."

Serero is also optimistic of a change in fortunes, saying: "I also see myself as a leader. I understand that Fraser wants the play to go through me and I feel comfortable with that.

"But in the end‚ we have to play football as a team and win as a team. It's all about believing… believing that you can win.

"If you do step on the field‚ everyone has the same faith‚ not thinking‚ 'oh no‚ this is a great team‚ it is difficult to win here'. If we all have the same faith‚ anything is possible."