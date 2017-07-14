PSG’s CEO says Alves can help win UCL crown

Paris Saint-Germain Chief Executive Officer Nasser Al-Khelaifi believes the signing of veteran right-back Dani Alves can help the club win the Champions League.

The 34-year-old spent last season with Juventus, after previously enjoying a glittering career at Barcelona. The Brazil international made 33 appearances and scored six goals as Juve won their domestic title but lost in the Champions League final to Real Madrid.

Nonetheless, Al-Khelaifi takes the view that the star defender can help PSG achieve success in Europe.

He told the side's official website, "I'm very happy to be here today, because we're talking about a great player, a great champion. I'm happy to present Dani Alves, a player that has great experience and a strong character.

"I thank him for choosing our club. He had a lot of opportunities, but he chose our project. The club has the ambition of continuing to win trophies with, as always, the great dream of winning the Champions League. Dani also has great ambitions, and I'm very confident: we're going to win together."