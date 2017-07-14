Kroos advised Rodriguez about Bayern move

New FC Bayern München signing James Rodriguez has revealed he was advised by former Real Madrid teammate Toni Kroos about the benefits of signing for the club.

Kroos, who played for the Bavarians between 2007 and 2013 before joining Los Blancos, reportedly recommended Rodriguez sign for Bayern due to the club's pedigree and passionate support.

The Colombia star explained what his ex-teammate said before the move, saying, "I asked him (Kroos) about the club and about the city. He said to me it's a fantastic city and a great club."

The 27-year-old was unveiled earlier this week after joining the German champions on a two-year loan deal. Chief Executive Officer Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who was a major force in getting the deal done, said of the new arrival, "(We want him) to feel happy here in Munich.

"Then he'll automatically have a certain number of goals and assists. We're convinced he gives the team a bit of added quality."