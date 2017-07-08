Schulz joins Hoffenheim until 2020

Defender Nico Schulz has signed for TSG 1899 Hoffenheim from Bundesliga rivals VfL Borussia Monchengladbach on a three-year deal until 2020.

The 24-year-old is highly rated by the club who value his pace and technical quality down the left-hand side. Hoffenheim sporting director Alexander Rosen said of his signing, "He has exactly the sort of profile we were looking for to make the squad even more versatile. As a pacy left-footer, he's a great fit."

New signing for #tsg. Nico #Schulz signs a contract till 2020. The 24 year old defensive player transfers from @borussia_en. Welcome! pic.twitter.com/O0FmATit3s — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@achtzehn99_en) July 8, 2017

Schulz came to prominence in the colours of Hertha Berlin, before making the switch to Gladbach in 2015. However, injuries restricted him to just 14 league appearances during his two-season stint with the Rhineland-based outfit.

Meanwhile, the player is hoping to put his bad time at Borussia behind him and start afresh with 1899. He said of his move, "It didn't go that well for me, so I'm glad to be drawing a line under it. I'm fighting fit and I can't wait to prove myself in this fantastic environment."