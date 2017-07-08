PSV promote three young stars

PSV Eindhoven have announced that Jong PSV starlets Sam Lammers, Dante Rigo and Pablo Rosario will be in the club's first-team this season.

Lammers, a 20-year-old striker, headlines the three promotions having already made his first-team debut during the latter stages of last season and scoring 19 goals in the Dutch second-tier last season with the club's reserve side.

While Rigo (18) and Rasario (20) are midfielder's who've yet to make their first-team bows.

Manager Phillip Cocu feels the three players are ready to take their development to the next level and remains confident they can make their mark in the Eredivisie.

"They can experience what is involved in the first team and we -the staff- can properly monitor them," he told the club's official website.

"We think that in the vast majority of cases its the right way. Sam, Dante and Pablo are ready. The boys have all shown potential."

Lammers scored twice in five appearances for the PSV first-team last season.