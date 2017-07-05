Hughes: Great to have Bojan back

Stoke manager Mark Hughes has expressed his delight after welcoming back Bojan following his loan spell in the Bundesliga.

The 26-year-old spent the latter half of last season out on loan at Mainz, where he contributed one goal and one assist in 11 league appearances from midfield.

Hughes is pleased to have the Barcelona youth product back at the Potters, and believes he has the ability to make an impact at the club.

"We all have a lot of feelings for Bojan, and it was great to see him back here this morning," the Welshman told the club's official website.

"Although it didn't quite work out for him here last year we have to remember that he was still coming back from a serious injury.

"We are six months down the line now, though, and I think that he is in a far better place having played games during the second half of last season.

"He had a nice sharp session this morning and we all saw his quality technical ability, which always comes to the fore to be perfectly honest."