Zorc: Dembele not for sale

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has ended speculation over the future of in-demand winger Ousmane Dembele, issuing a hands-off warning to potential suitors.

Dembele enjoyed a spectacular debut season at Signal Iduna Park after his €15 million from Ligue 1 side Rennes, scoring 21 goals and registering a further 21 assists in 49 games across all competitions.

This form has led to serious enquiries from Europe's elite clubs in recent weeks, with Barcelona, Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain linked with the 20-year-old.

However, Zorc confirmed the France international will remain at the Bundesliga side this season.

"No way. [He will not leave]," Zorc told Die Welt. "What we've seen [from him] was extraordinary, both in his value for the team and his development.

"You always get the feeling he can do something special, make the difference. He can decide games by himself, even those games he's not really involved in."