Lejeune happy to be at Newcastle United

French centre-back Florian Lejeune was delighted to sign for Newcastle United following their recent promotion to the Premier League.

The 26-year-old has put pen to paper on a five-year contract with the Magpies to become manager Rafael Benitez's second signing of the transfer window, leaving Spanish side Eibar after only one season at the club.

Lejeune was briefly on the books of Manchester City, who signed him from Girona in 2015, but he never made an appearance for the Citizens and was moved on to Eibar at the start of last season.

“I’m very happy to have signed. Newcastle United is a big club, and I’m very happy to be here,” said Lejeune, according to the Express.

“When you have a manager like Rafa Benitez who wants you, you are very happy to come. Since I’ve been in touch with the manager, it was an easy decision for me to come here.”

Benitez added: “I would like to welcome Florian to Newcastle United. He is a player that has done very well this year in Spain. I have known about him for a while since he began playing for Villarreal.

"He has progressed a lot as a player in the last few years and I know he will give us something different at the back – he is good with both feet, he's big and he's good in the air also.

"If he settles well into English football then I am sure he will be a success and will give us a lot of competition in this area.”