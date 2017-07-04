Roma seal Gonalons deal

Maxime Gonalons is looking forward to a "new adventure" in Italy after leaving hometown club Lyon to sign for Roma.

The French midfielder brings to an end a 17-year association with Les Gones, having progressed through the youth ranks to become a first-team regular.

Gonalons racked up 333 appearances in all competitions for OL over a seven-year period, and felt the time had come to take on a fresh challenge.

The 28-year-old penned a long-term contract with the Giallorossi until 2021 after being enticed by their new sporting director Monchi, who has already concluded deals for Rick Karsdorp, Hector Moreno and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

"I'm very proud to have joined this massive club. I want to give it my all, day after day, to help the team."

"After speaking with Monchi and the coach about their ambitions, I did not hesitate for a moment," Gonalons told his new club's official website.

"For this reason there were no issues and everything was agreed very quickly. I cannot wait for this new adventure."

The Eternal City outfit are determined to wrestle the Serie A title away from perennial winners Juventus, and have made several changes to both their playing and coaching staff since the end of last season.

Eusebio Di Francesco has replaced Luciano Spalletti at the helm, while Mohamed Salah and Leandro Paredes have joined Liverpool and Zenit respectively.