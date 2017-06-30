De Boer wants ‘dominant, attractive’ football

New Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has revealed his ambitious plans for the club, insisting that he will aim to play an attractive brand of football.

The Eagles only managed 41 points last season and finished in 14th position, seven points above the relegation zone. However, De Boer is not looking to simply stabilise the club after Sam Allardyce's departure.

We had some fun with the gaffer on his first visit to Copers Cope! ? pic.twitter.com/QHM7Xsfa9O — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) June 29, 2017

The former Netherlands international is determined to stamp his authority on the team early on and wants to ensure that they aim to play attractive football and dominate games.

"I have my own type of coaching and style of play, but the most important thing is I want to play dominant football, and that is always important for the fans," he said, according to the Croydon Advertiser.

"I try to be attractive [in the style of play] and they also want to see that kind of football."