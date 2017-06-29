Cathcart: Watford on the rise

Watford defender Craig Cathcart believes the Premier League outfit are showing promising signs of improvement after narrowly surviving the drop last season.

The Hornets finished the 2016/17 season in 17th position, only six points above the relegation zone, and are preparing for their third consecutive campaign in the top flight.

The 28-year-old Cathcart is pleased by what he has seen at Vicarage Road since signing from Blackpool in 2014 and is eager to help them build on recent successes.

"I'm delighted," Cathcart told the club's website. "Since I came to the club things have been on an upward curve, and I want to continue that and help the club move in the right direction.

"The training ground is getting better, the stadium is looking fantastic and the squad we've built is great. It's exciting times for the club, and I want to have as much success as possible here."