Jesus eager to see Alves at City

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus admits he would like to see compatriot Dani Alves join him at the Premier League club next season.

The Brazilian duo play alongside each other at international level, and Jesus is eager to see the 34-year-old right-back at the Etihad Stadium.

"I spoke to him, but he didn't specify what he's going to do," Jesus told Esporte Interativo. "We'll see if it comes to fruition and Dani comes to City.

"I don't know if there's an offer but I think [Pep] Guardiola can make a difference. Nothing is certain, but I hope he comes to City and we can celebrate it."

Juventus chief Giuseppe Marotta revealed last week that the two parties had come to a mutual agreement regarding Alves' proposed transfer.