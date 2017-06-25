Portugal thrash New Zealand, Mexico knockout hosts Russia

Portugal secured top spot in Group A as hosts Russia were eliminated, during a thrilling afternoon of Confederations Cup action.

Both these final group games kicked off at the same time, but it was Alexander Samedov with the day's opening goal as he netted for Russia in their 2-1 loss to Mexico.

Samedov found the back of the net on 25 minutes, only for Nestor Araujo to respond five minutes later.

And while the remainder of the tie was fiercely competitive, it was Hirving Lozano who grabbed the winning goal for Juan Osorio's side, to secure Mexico's progression to the group stages, and Russia's elimination from the competition.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo kicked off the scoring for Portugal in their 4-0 rout of New Zealand, from the penalty spot on 33 minutes.

Bernardo Silva made it two before the break, with 37 minutes on the clock, while there was a goal apiece for Andre Silva, on 80 minutes, and Nani in stoppage time at the end of the game.







Portugal will now face the runners-up of Group B, with Mexico facing the winners. Chile currently top the group, ahead of Germany on goal difference, but both are expected to win their final group games, against Australia and Cameroon respectively.

All the results in full:

Mexico 2-1 Russia

New Zealand 0-4 Portugal