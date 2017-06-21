PSM Makassar still top of Indonesia’s Liga 1

Unfancied PSM Makassar continue to top Indonesia’s Liga 1 after a 1-0 win over Borneo on Monday.

The Sulawesi side climbed back above Madura United thanks to a 66th minute penalty from former A-League striker Australian Brazilian Reinaldo da Costa.

They now lead the table with 23 points from 11 games, one point ahead of Madura.

Meanwhile, big-spending Persib Bandung, who made headlines earlier this season when they secured the signings of former Premier League stars Michael Essien and Carlton Cole, continue to struggle.

Their 1-0 loss to Barito Putera on Sunday was their third defeat of the season and saw them fall to 12th position in the league, although they remain just six points behind Madura and seven off the top.

Persib Bandung have won just one of their last six games, and the pressure is beginning to mount on coach Djadjung Nurdjaman.

Essien completed just his second full game for the club on Sunday, while Cole came on for just his third appearance since his March transfer. The former Chelsea and West Ham star has yet to open his account.

Cole’s form contrasts sharply with that of Nigerian striker Peter Odemwingie, the former Stoke and West Brom forward recently took his tally for Madura to nine goals in 10 games with a hattrick in a 6-0 mauling of lowly Semen Padang.

Great team performance today @MaduraUnitedFC !! 3 points took us to the top of Liga1 ??. Pleased with my 3rd career hat trick ⚽️⚽️⚽️?? — Peter Odemwingie (@OdemwingieP) June 12, 2017

The next fixtures in Liga 1 are set for early July when PSM face Persib in what promises to be an interesting encounter.