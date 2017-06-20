Moura considering PSG exit

Lucas Moura says he is happy at Paris Saint-Germain but would consider any offers for his services during the current transfer window.

The 24-year-old Brazilian winger scored 19 goals in 53 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 side last season.

He was heavily involved in the side's performances until the arrival of Julian Draxler in January.

Speaking to Diario De Sao Paulo, he said: "In every transfer window there is always a lot of speculation.

“Actually, no offers have been made for me yet, nothing concrete. My agent has not told me about anything yet.

“I have a contract until 2020. If something materialises, we will sit and analyse it. Right now, nothing is happening.

“Regarding a return to Brazil, I am not thinking about that. I have objectives I want to reach in Europe. Leaving PSG for another European club could be a possibility for me but I am under contract and I have no offers in front of me at this moment.

“If something arrives, we will see what is best for me and for the club. Right now, though, I am doing well in France.”