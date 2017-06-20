Postecoglou hails courageous Socceroos

Australian football coach Ange Postecoglou has heaped praise on his charges following their narrow loss to Germany in the Confederations Cup on Monday.

The Socceroos went down 3-2 at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi to the reigning world champions, with Julian Draxler’s first half penalty arguable being the only difference between the two sides.

“There’s no question we’re a team full of character and courage,” said Postecoglou in the post match press conference.

“We’re trying to play a certain way against the very best. It’s not easy to do. They’re putting themselves out there and testing themselves as we want them to. We’ll continue to do that.

“We’ve got to travel now and we’ve got a day less rest than Cameroon. We’ve got to make sure everyone recovers well. I don’t think there are any injuries at this stage.”

Meanwhile, Australian stalwart Tim Cahill echoed Postecoglou’s sentiments.

“I’m proud of the boys,” quipped Australia’s all-time leading goalscorer.

“Obviously we want to win the game [but there were] just a few key moments there where we conceded goals.

“I thought we played really well. To score two goals away from home in a competition like this is exceptional. I suppose it was a good game to watch but disappointing to lose.

“We had a good opportunity to win the game, in the end they were the better team, scoring three goals.”

Australia face Cameroon on Thursday in St. Petersburg.