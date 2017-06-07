Defoe Bournemouth-bound

Jermain Defoe has confirmed that he accepted Bournemouth’s offer to stay in the Premier League following his relegation with Sunderland.

The 34-year-old scored 15 goals for a second consecutive season in the top flight, although it was not enough to keep the Black Cats up this time around.

Defoe was subsequently linked with a move away from the Stadium of Light, and a clause in his contract allowed the Cherries to make an approach in the event that the Wearsiders suffered the drop.

The England international was reluctant to announce his return to the Vitality Stadium so soon after his former club's woes, but has now made it general knowledge.

"It's out there, a lot of people obviously knew, I did a medical and said when this is finished and I've had a break, come July everyone will know anyway," he told BBC Radio Five Live.

"Two and a bit years at Sunderland, I enjoyed my time there, it's not nice when you get relegated, I don't think it's fair on the Sunderland fans to come out so soon after they've been relegated and say 'yeah, I'm signing for someone else'.

"It's too soon to put it out there. At the right time, I would like to say 'this is the club I'll be playing for'."