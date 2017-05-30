Pulis still chasing Leeds full-back

West Brom manager Tony Pulis remains determined to bring Leeds defender Charlie Taylor to the Hawthorns, but not if his fee is decided by a tribunal.

Taylor's current contract expires in a month's time but he has been on Leeds' books since the age of 11 and the club would be due compensation should he leave.

Pulis fears that should they fail to reach an agreement over his fee and it goes to a tribunal, the Baggies will probably be out of contention to sign the 23-year-old.

“If it’s going to go to tribunal, we don’t know what the price is and I think that takes us out of the game,” Pulis stated earlier this month, according to Express and Star.

“You could go to tribunal and they could put an extraordinary amount of money on it and you’re stuck with it. It’s a risk that, at this moment, is not worth taking.”