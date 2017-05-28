Trailblazing female coach Chan Yuen-ting quits

Chan Yuen-ting resigned as head coach from Hong Kong’s Eastern Sports Club late on Saturday.

The Hong Kong native lead Eastern to the Hong Kong Premier League title last year, and in the process became the first ever female coach to lead a professional men’s club to a top-flight title.

Yuen-ting, who will be replaced by Szeto Man-hiu, quit citing reasons that she wanted to complete her AFC Pro License training courses. However, she will remain part of the coaching structure at Eastern.

“Chan Yuen-ting has resigned as head coach, but will remain on the club’s coaching staff,” an Eastern spokesman told Reuters.

“She will be studying for the next level of coaching badges with the Asian Football Confederation and will have to be out of Hong Kong a lot between June and December, so she decided she could not continue as head coach.”