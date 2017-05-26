Balotelli to decide future after holiday

Nice striker Mario Balotelli will only make a decision about his future at the club after he returns from a two-week vacation from football.

The controversial striker was thrown a lifeline by Nice at the start of the season after woeful spells at AC Milan and Liverpool left his career prospects in tatters.

The Ligue 1 outfit were one of few top sides willing to give the Italy international a chance and it has paid off handsomely for both parties with Nice finishing third in the French top flight and earning a place in next season's Champions League, helped by the 15 league goals scored by Balotelli.

However, despite all the good things happening at the club, the 26-year-old claims he needs to take a two-week break away from football before he decides on his future.

"Now I'm going to pull the plug out for two weeks," he told Calciomecarto.

"I'm going to go on holiday and not think about anything. I won't even watch the [Champions League] final. Then I will evaluate everything. One day I would like to end my career in my home city, but I'm still young."

Balotelli once infamously stated that it was one of his career goals to win the Ballon d'Or and while he would still like to win it, he is a bit more realistic about his chances these days.

"I would have to kill [Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi] off first," he added. "If I think back on what I have achieved, it isn't much. I can do much more."