Rooney left out of England squad

Manchester United veteran Wayne Rooney has been ommitted from the England squad that is due to clash with Scotland and France in June.

The England captain started only 15 Premier League games for the Red Devils this season after being relegated to a bit-part player under manager Jose Mourinho.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate said Rooney was left out because of the good form of other players and his lack of game time at United.

“We’ve a lot of players playing exceptionally well in the area of the pitch that Wayne plays,” he said.

“I said last time [in March] that he was a bit short of matches – he’s had some matches now but we’ve got players that have done really, really well for us in Adam Lallana and Dele Alli.

“We’ve got Marcus Rashford, Harry Kane coming back and Jermain Defoe who did really well for us last time, while Jamie Vardy’s been in excellent form in the second half of the season.

“I can’t dress it up any other way. Other players are in really good form and deserve to keep their place.”

No better feeling than pulling on an #England shirt and representing your country… #JD18 ??? https://t.co/tcwgxUnh3F — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) May 25, 2017

Meanwhile, Tottenham defender Kieran Trippier has earned his first call-up to the national team after making 22 appearances for Spurs across all competitions this campaign.

Burnley centre-back Michael Keane and Everton midfielder Ross Barkley were not called up by Southgate due to injuries.

England will face Scotland in a Group F World Cup qualifier on June 10, before a friendly clash with France three days later.

Full 25-man England squad

Jack Butland (Stoke)

Fraser Forster (Southampton)

Joe Hart (Torino, on loan from Man City)

Tom Heaton (Burnley)

Ryan Bertrand (Southampton)

Gary Cahill (Chelsea)

Nathaniel Clyne (Liverpool)

Aaron Cresswell (West Ham)

Ben Gibson (Middlesbrough)

Phil Jones (Man Utd)

Chris Smalling (Man Utd)

John Stones (Man City)

Kieran Trippier (Tottenham)

Kyle Walker (Tottenham)

Dele Alli (Tottenham)

Eric Dier (Tottenham)

Adam Lallana (Liverpool)

Jesse Lingard (Man Utd)

Jake Livermore (West Brom)

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Arsenal)

Raheem Sterling (Man City)

Jermain Defoe (Sunderland)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

Marcus Rashford (Man Utd)

Jamie Vardy (Leicester)