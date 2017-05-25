Ziganda is new Bilbao boss

Athletic Bilbao have unveiled Jose Angel Ziganda as their new coach following the resignation of Ernesto Valverde.

The 50-year-old former Bilbao striker, steps up from his role as head of the club's reserve team.

He is a former Spanish national team player and represented Athletic from 1991 to 1998, scoring 76 goals in 255 appearances.

His former managerial roles include Osasuna B, Osasuna, Xerez and Bilbao Athletic.

Upon his unveiling, Ziganda expressed his delight at the opportunity to take over the first team.

He told the club's official website: "I am very happy and thankful for the chance the club has taken on me.

"For someone so identified with the club, it is the best news I could have had this week."

Ziganda will want to build on the good work of Valverde, who lead the club to a seventh placed finish in La Liga.

They will secure a spot in next season's Europa League should Barcelona beat Alaves in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday.