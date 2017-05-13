Howe: Wilshere deal really difficult

Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe has conceded that on-loan Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is unlikely to return to the south-coast club.

The 25-year-old linked up with Howe's side on a season-long loan at the end of August in order to get more playing time after slipping down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium.

Things were going well for Wilshere, who managed 27 Premier League appearances for the first time since 2010/11, until a fractured leg abruptly ended his campaign last month.

Howe admits there is little chance of the England international returning to the Vitality Stadium, having already wished the Gunners youth product well for the future.

"I think that's going to be really difficult for us," the 39-year-old said of a potential deal for Wilshere.

Another day of hard work ?? pic.twitter.com/ykFe7TOaoH — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) May 4, 2017

"When we signed him on loan, the plan was for him to stay the season and then to go back to Arsenal to evaluate his future.

"He did part of his rehab here. He's now gone back to Arsenal but it was great to see him for the week he was with us.

"It was nice to be able to spend time with him, talk with him, and to wish him well for the future."