Pulis targets youthful injection at West Brom

West Brom manager Tony Pulis believes he needs to inject his ageing squad with a few youthful fresh faces to revitalise the club for next season.

The Baggies have only used five players under the age of 26 in their first-team squad this campaign. Of those five, Jonathan Leko, 18, has the most appearances with eight.

With the transfer window only a few weeks away, Pulis is aiming to add some young blood to his side as they look to build on an impressive performance in the league which has seen them rise to eighth position.

@benfosters, Gareth McAuley, Darren Fletcher and @salorondon23 have played in all 34 of our @premierleague games this season ?⚪️ #PremierLeague #COYB #WBA A post shared by West Bromwich Albion (@wba) on May 2, 2017 at 3:54am PDT

“I think if you look at our squad and look at the numbers and the ages of the players, we are a little bit short in respect of a middle group,” he said, according to the Express & Star.

“We’ve got four or five young players who hopefully will get a chance over the four or five games to play some time.

“But over that, there’s not the number of 20-year-olds or early 20s, 23s and 24s that you’d want at the football club.

“We’ve got to try to find players now of that age to fill the squad and players of that ability to improve the group.”