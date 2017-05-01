Bundesliga wins for Augsburg and Hoffenheim

FC Augsburg made a massive statement in their quest for Bundesliga survival with a 4-0 defeat of relegation-threatened Hamburger SV on Sunday.

It was a one-sided affair at the WWK Arena where Halil Altintop opened the scoring on 28 minutes before adding a second three minutes before the break.

Philipp Max added a third with 76 minutes played while Raul Bobadilla rounded off the scoring after 85 minutes.

Augsburg started well with Dominik Kohr testing Hamburg goalkeeper Tom Mickel with a powerful strike from outside the box that he saved well.

Mickel then did expertly to tip an Altintop shot onto a post before denying Alfredh Frinnbogason from the rebound.

Altintop though was on the mark on 28 minutes when he latched onto a Jonathan Schmid pass to fire home.

Altintop was on hand to tap home another delivery from Schmid before the break.

Daniel Baier saw a 56th minute shot come back off a post for Hamburg before a super strike from Max, for his first-ever Bundesliga goal on his 50th appearance.

Bobadilla then came off the bench to pick up a Max through-ball to calmly beat Hamburg stopper Mickel.

Augsburg moved up to 13th with these three points, leaving Hamburg two points worse off in 16th.

In the day’s only other Bundesliga tie, TSG Hoffenheim 1899 defeated Eintracht Frankfurt 1-0 thanks to a 90th minute goal from Benjamin Hubner.

The hosts enjoyed a more productive afternoon, with Amiri almost inadvertently finding an opener as the ball hit him and then a post after Pavel Kaderabek’s cross from the right had struck the player before ultimately being cleared.

David Abraham had a goal ruled out on 53 minutes for offsides before Hubner got up well to meet a Sebastian Rudy corner to secure all three points with seconds of the match remaining.

The result saw Hoffenheim move into third place on the standings, with 58 points, to ensure a Champions League place, while Frankfurt ended the weekend in 11th place with 41 points.

