Schneiderlin backs Pochettino for league success

Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin believes Tottenham Hotspur are the best team in the league and could do former boss Mauricio Pochettino a favour by beating Chelsea on Sunday.

"Tottenham are the most impressive team I have seen, who play the most attractive football," the Frenchman was quoted by the UK Mirror.

The Toffees play the Premier League leaders as Tottenham face rivals in the last north London derby at White Hart Lane, with just four points separating the top two sides.

Everton are in seventh place, sixteen points adrift of Spurs.

"Mauricio Pochettino is someone who changed my perspective of how I see football all and how I looked at myself," added the former Manchester United midfielder.

"When I was at Southampton, everyone liked him. Everyone likes him now and we still have a good relationship.

"What he is doing as manager with Tottenham is amazing," he said.

"I hope he gets the title — if not this season, then I am sure he is going to get it isn't he next few years because when I watch Tottenham play, I just say, 'Wow!' It's very entertaining," said Schneiderlin.