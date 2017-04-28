Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara has put pen to paper on a new contract that will keep him at FC Bayern München until at least 2021.

Thiago, born in Italy to Brazilian parents, joined the German giants in 2013, and has gone on to become a key member of the Bavarians.

“It means I will be here for a long time and we’re looking to win more titles in the years to come,” Thiago told his club’s website.

“I’m very happy at this club, with this team and all the people here at Bayern. I feel great here, my kids are here in Munich so this is perfect,” he said.

Thiago has won the title in each of his three seasons at the club, and is well on course for a fourth. But, the prize he wants more than anything else is the Champions League.

“100 percent — my aim is the same as it has been since I got here, I want to win the Champions League and I’m staying here until I win this trophy,” he added.

The announcement of Thiago’s new deal came 24 hours after Bayern revealed that French striker Kingsley Coman, on loan since 2015, would be staying with the club permanently.