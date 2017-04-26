Robben still highly motived

Veteran FC Bayern München winger Arjen Robben is motivated to bring success to the club and still aspires to be the best player possible.

The 33-year-old has banged in 13 goals in all competitions in 2016/17 and feels he has more to offer despite being in the twilight of his career.

The Holland international also commented on Bayern's exit from the UEFA Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid.

He told the club's official website, "There was a lot of frustration. We can't blame ourselves, we did everything we could in Madrid and played very well. Obviously there were a few decisions that didn't go our way.

"When I train, when I play, I give 100%. It's in my character. Talent is one thing but you need the right mentality. I firmly believe that I've got to where I am and achieved what I've achieved because I always give my all, always try to improve and always try to play my best."

The Bedum-born star added he would miss the retiring Philipp Lahm come the end of the campaign, "You have to respect his decision. Obviously it's sad for me because I've played with Philipp for eight years and always got on well with him. I'm sad that he's retiring and I'll miss him."

Think you are a better manager than Carlo Ancelotti or Thomas Tuchel? Now is your chance to prove it! Sign up for the FOX Sports FC Bundesliga Manager and show your tactical nous to stand a chance of winning great prizes, including a trip to Germany to watch the Bundesliga live!