Hazard praises Conte for leaving him out

The old adage that says “the manager knows best” was proven true on Saturday when Chelsea dumped Tottenham Hotspur out of the FA Cup.

Belgian superstar Eden Hazard had to be content with a place on the bench as manager Antonio Conte opted to start Willian.

The domestic double is still in sight!@ChelseaFC defeat @SpursOfficial in pulsating FA Cup semi-final >> https://t.co/AcyO1Uix1g pic.twitter.com/mfA5DzYG1s — FOX Sports Asia (@FOXSportsAsia) April 22, 2017

And, the Italian's stroke of genius proved to just that as Willian scored two, with Hazard coming off the bench to add a third as the Blues beat Spurs 4-2 in their FA Cup semi-final tie at Wembley.

And, Hazard has subsequently praised Conte's decision, which worked beautifully.

"The manager told me yesterday (I would be left out), you have to expect anything in football," Hazard told the BBC after the game.

"When you play football, you want to play every game, but I think he did a great choice, Willian scored the first two goals so it was good for us," he said.

"It's always good to win this kind of game, a semi-final against a London team so for the fans, it's good. We have reached the final — it will be my first final in five years at Chelsea for the FA Cup and I hope to win the cup," he added.