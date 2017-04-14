Preview: Borussia Dortmund v Eintracht Frankfurt

Borussia Dortmund will be hoping to bounce back from their recent defeats when they host Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Bundesliga

Date: 15 April 2017

Match Day 29

Kick-off: 15H30 (GMT 2)

Venue: Signal-Iduna-Park

Referee: R. Hartmann

Assistants: C. Leicher, M. Schüller

Fourth official: R. Kampka

Head-to-head summary:

TEAM MATCHES WIN DRAW LOSS

Dortmund 89 43 16 30

Frankfurt 89 30 16 43

Previous encounter:

Frankfurt 2-1 Dortmund 26/11/16 (Bundesliga)

Frankfurt goalscorers: S. Huszti (46'), H. Seferovic (79')

Dortmund goalscorers: P. Aubameyang (77')

Players to watch:

Dortmund's fate has often rested on the shoulders of star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this season. He has netted 32 goals across all competitions, in only 37 games.

Eintracht's goalscoring opportunities have mostly been created by Mijat Gacinovic, who has made nine assists, while Ante Rebic has contributed with eight.

Team form and manager quotes:

The BVB have lost their last two games. The first was a 4-1 drubbing at the hands of Bundesliga leaders FC Bayern München, before the 3-2 defeat against Monaco in the Champions League quarter-finals on Wednesday.

Dortmund are, however, set to be boosted by the return of influential playmaker Marco Reus after a spell on the sidelines.

"Marco Reus will play on Saturday against Eintracht Frankfurt, which, I think, he doesn't know as of now," manager Thomas Tuchel said at a news conference. "As it stands he will start. Marco trained problem free with the team today."

Frankfurt have endured a torrid time of late as they are without a league victory in their last nine games. During that run they lost six games, drawing three. Their last outing was a 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen.

The visitors' poor form has seen them drop from third in the Bundesliga, a position they held in November, to ninth. They did, however, beat Dortmund in their previous encounter.

Eintracht manager Niko Kovac said, according to Wiesbadener Tagblatt: "Of course it will not be an easy game for both teams. I do not know exactly how my team will react, but we have to stick to the gameplan, it's an important game that is about important points."

Team news:

Dortmund are expected to start recently recovered Marco Reus, but Marc Bartra is out with a wrist injury he picked up in midweek.

Frankfurt have a long list of injuries and has seen that list grow with Taleb Tawatha and Omar Mascarell out with ankle and Achilles injuries respectively.