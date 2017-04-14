Klopp refuses to comment on Sturridge, Sakho

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has refused to comment on the futures of Daniel Sturridge and Mamadou Sakho at the club.

England international Sturridge has suffered various injuries this season and has been limited to five Premier League appearances, while Sakho was frozen out since the start of the season before joining Crystal Palace on loan in January.

Both players have been extensively linked with moves away from Anfield at the end of the season, but Klopp refused to provide the media with more information about his transfer plans during a press conference on Thursday.

"The thing is that it was not an easy season so far but there are still six games to go and he [Sturridge] is back. I'm happy about this," Klopp told the press ahead of Liverpool's match against West Brom on Sunday.

"He had an impact when he came on against Stoke. We have to decide always after the few sessions he made, like I said after the game, 'how long should we force it or try to use his freshness when he is coming on?' That is my decision at the end.

"I don't think a second with the actual squad about the next season. We are in the season and around this we plan different things like transfers, as you can imagine, but who will leave we have never thought about it."

Meanwhile, Sakho has shown some of his best form since making the temporary move to Selhurst Park, and Klopp maintained that any discussions about the Frenchman's future at the club will done in private.

"In the moment when we have to say something we will say something. I see a lot of Premier League games so I see Crystal Palace too and I see how he is playing there and all this stuff," Klopp added.

"You can imagine like all the plans we have for next season, we speak about behind closed doors."