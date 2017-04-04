Tampines face Hanoi in desperate need of a win

S.League side Tampines Rovers take on Vietnam’s Hanoi FC in AFC Cup Group G action at the Jalan Besar Stadium needing a boost after two horrible losses.

Tampines Rovers head into tonight’s AFC Cup clash against Hanoi FC needing a positive result after two heavy defeats in their last two group games.

A 5-0 defeat to Ceres Negros in the Philippines and a 4-0 reverse to Tuesday’s opponents last month have left Jurgen Raab’s men in desperate need of a confidence boosting win as they seek to get their AFC Cup campaign back on track.

The Stags coach will have a big call to make in defence after successive poor showings from his back line. Does he stick with veteran defender Daniel Bennett and skipper Madhu Mohana or shuffle things around in the hope of jolting his underperforming side back into shape?

Raab also has problems in attack as lead striker Khairul Amri returned from international duty with an injury.

Opponents Hanoi meanwhile, are in good form having won their last V.League outing 5-1. They will arrive in Singapore well rested having had a free weekend.

Players to watch:

Tampines Rovers

Ivan Dzoni – Dzoni may have scored a couple of goals in the S.League but has yet to impress in the AFC Cup. With Khairul out the goalscoring burden will fall on the shoulders of the young Croat and there is no time like the present.

Ryutaro Megumi – The winger has enjoyed a decent start to his career with the Stags and will need to continue that against Hanoi. With Tampines at home, the onus will be on them to attack so Megumi will need to get the crosses in and provide chances for Dzoni and whoever partners him.

Hanoi FC

Nguyen Van Quyet – The Vietnamese international has been in stunning form for Hanoi in the competition so far, netting a ‘golazo against Ceres in the group opener and another in the 4-0 home rout of the Stags. Raab will need his defence to be on high alert if they are to prevent the talented winger from netting again.

What to expect:

Tampines will have to attack as the onus is on them and they need the three points, so expect them to be pushing forward at every opportunity, although this could prove difficult as they are likely to be without main striker Khairul Amri. Pushing forward could also leave them vulnerable at the back.

A point would be a good result for Hanoi, although with the likes of Van Quyet and several other internationals in their line-up they definitely have the talent to pull off a win.

An entertaining clash is in prospect.