Mbappe: I still have a lot to learn

Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe has cooled talk that he will join Real Madrid next season, saying he still has a lot to learn.

The 18-year-old Mbappe, who made his France debut last week, has been a shining light as Monaco sit on top of the French league and are through to the last-eight of the Champions League.

The forward, who has been compared to former France international Thierry Henry, has all the top European clubs queuing up for his signature but Real Madrid has been heavily linked with making a bid for the player.

However, Mbappe, who already has 19 goals and five assists for his club this season, has played down the speculation and feels he is not yet on top of his game.

Mbappe told reporters after France played Spain in an international friendly on Tuesday: "Real Madrid? For now, I am in Monaco.

"Then we'll see what happens. Real Madrid is a very big club, yes. But I think I still have a lot to learn.

"Real Madrid is a club where you have to go when you are mature and at the top of your game.

"I do not think I'm at the top of my game right now."