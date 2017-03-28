Is this one of the most perfectly placed goals ever?

During the international break over the weekend, the world of club soccer was a bit quiet, as expected. But just when we all thought we wouldn’t get our fix of goals, Marvin Angulo of Saprissa stepped up.

Angulo scored the game-winner Sunday in Saprissa’s 2-1 win over Santos de Guapiles and it did in style:

The ball just seems to hang in the air forever before it reaches its perfect landing spot: inside the corner of the far post and into the back of the net. It’s not the best angle to be shooting from, but Angulo executes perfectly.

Sure, some people might look at that and wonder if he was trying to cross the ball. But why ruin a good thing with such thoughts? Just repeat, “All goals are on purpose” five times and then watch the clip again.

Thanks for the golazo, Angulo. We were starting to get the shakes and a cold sweat.