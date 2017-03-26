Lingard still on contract talks with United

Jesse Lingard has revealed he is in talks with Manchester United over a new contract while insisting he has no intentions to leave the Premier League club.

The 24-year-old England international, who came up through the youth ranks at United, has played just 15 top-flight games under Jose Mourinho this season as he faces huge competition for his place.

He has, however, been widely used in the Europa League, EFL and FA Cups, and says he is more than happy with the Red Devils, who have his "heart".

He explained: "The contract is still ongoing with talks at the moment.

"I enjoy playing for Man United and my heart is at Man United."

He added: "There's a lot of competition for places but I think that's good for the group. It's always good to have great players around you.

"You have to battle for your place and it makes you more hungry on the training pitch and you know when you get your chance, you have to take it.

"The likes of (Henrikh) Mkhitaryan, Zlatan (Ibrahimovic), (Paul) Pogba, big names in our team, it always good to look up to them and see what they have achieved and obviously we gain that experience off them and learn from them, especially the young players.

"It's always good to have that hunger to try to break into that team."