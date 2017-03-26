Ronaldo breaks even more records with 70th Portugal goal

Cristiano Ronaldo has done it again.

Just when you thought there were no more records to be broken or trophies to be won, everyone’s favourite Portugeezer goes and does something else amazing.

Ronaldo scored twice on Saturday evening as Portugal defeated Hungary 3-0 in their Group B World Cup qualifying match.

His first was a low shot from distance and the second – his 70th – a typical Ronaldo free-kick in the 64th minute.

The goals take his tally to 70 in 136 games for his country and he becomes only the fourth player to bag more than 70 international goals.

Others to do so include Hungarian legend Puskas (84 goals in 89 appearances), Sandor Kocsis (75 in 68 games, also for Hungary) and Miroslav Klose (71 goals in 137 games for Germany).

Ronaldo has also scored an incredible nine goals in his last four games for his country, although the other three games were against Andorra, Faroe Islands and Latvia.

Still, we should take nothing away from Ron. He is a living legend!

Here are some of the stats:

Cristiano Ronaldo is the 2nd European footballer in history to both score 70+ goals AND make 100+ appearances at international level. pic.twitter.com/1eLz4u9DLm — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 25, 2017

70 international goals in 136 appearances for Cristiano Ronaldo Stunning record ?? pic.twitter.com/Br5vrm0rtb — Football Tweets (@FutballTweets) March 25, 2017

14 – Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 14 goals in 14 international games for ?? since the start of 2016. Beast. pic.twitter.com/KMh5wgwQyb — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 25, 2017

1 – C. Ronaldo is the only player to score with his right foot, left, head & from the penalty spot & from outside the box in #WC2018. Ace. pic.twitter.com/M1fnCLgcjw — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 25, 2017

And here are the congrats:

It's Ronaldo's world. We're just living in it — . (@PerryHayes15) March 25, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo. Simply the best. Ever. — Mehadi Kalam (@Mehadi_Kalam) March 25, 2017

What else can we say?