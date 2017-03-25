Benzema: Mbappe must not rush move

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema says AS Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe should remain in Ligue 1 and continue his rapid development.

Mbappe's reputation in European football sky-rocketed as he helped Les Monégasques knock Pep Guardiola's Premier League side out of the last-16 round of the UEFA Champions League – following the 6-6 aggregate score.

His 12 goals and eight assists in 22 games has also helped Leonardo Jardim's side move to the summit of the French top-flight and now Benzema, who received similar acclaim as a youngster during his time at Lyon – has issued some advice to the 18-year-old who has been courted by Real Madrid, Manchester United, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.

"I've been told he is a phenomenon, a very good player," Benzema told RMC. "Honestly, I still haven't seen him. He's a young player. Football is really hard, especially at big clubs.

"I arrived at Madrid at 21. I had already done a lot of things at Lyon, but when I got here I got a slap in the face.

"My first year was too difficult. You're far from your family, it's not the same. Those who are next to you are there to take your place. It's very difficult," the 29-year-old added. "But from what people have said, he's a very good player, and I hope he'll have a great career, little by little.

"I think you mustn't leave too soon. Things go well, but the day when it goes less well, that's the problem. He's 18, how do you handle it when it doesn't go as well, when people don't speak as well about you, when you're put under pressure?"

Mbappe has scored 19 goals and registered 11 assists in 32 games across all competitions – scoring at a remarkable rate of a goal every 88 minutes.