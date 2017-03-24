Japan on course for World Cup qualification after UAE victory

Japan moved back into automatic contention for World Cup qualification on Thursday courtesy of a routine 2-0 win over UAE at the Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium.

United Arab Emirates 0 Japan 2

Kubo opens Japan's account

Kawashima saves Mabkhout effort

Konno stabs home the second

Eisa denies Japan a third

Match Summary

Japan were largely in control and would hit the front through Yuya Kubo in the 13th minute. UAE nearly equalised but Eiji Kawashima saved Ali Mabkhout's effort.

Yasuyuki Konno would put the game to bed in the second half when he was on hand to convert a second goal after he got on the end of Kubo's cross.

#WCQ | FT

??UAE 0-2 Japan??

Routine victory for visitors, who join Saudi Arabia on 13 points in Gp B

Full Report

It was Japan who got off to a bright start in the opening minutes when Shinji Kagawa showed quick feet to dance through UAE's defence before firing wide of Khalid Eisa's goal.

Moments later Yuya Osako then flashed an effort just wide of the post from outside the penalty area with Eisa scrambling across to cover it.

The Blue Samurai would make their pressure count in the 13th minute when Kubo latched on to Hiroki Sakai's superb through ball into the box and his powerful drive beat the keeper at the near post.

Just before the half-hour mark, Kawashima had to be sharp to deny Mabkhout when the winger was played in by Ismail Al Hammadi but the keeper spread himself well to save.

After the break, Abdelaziz Sanqour's superb cross from the left picked out Al Hammadi in the small box but the forward somehow managed to blast over the bar from close range.

The White Jersey would pay the price for that miss in the 51st minute after Konno got on the end of Kubo's cross and he controlled it superbly before stabbing the ball home.





Not long afterwards it was nearly 3-0 but Eisa made a great save to deny Osako's strong header from around the penalty spot.

UAE were struggling to create openings and there were few alarms for either defence in the last 20 minutes. Shinji Okazaki had a chance to get the third but he whistled a strike past the post in the final exchanges of the contest.

Following the victory, Japan find themselves level on 13 points with leaders Saudi Arabia in their World Cup qualification group, though behind on goal difference.

The loss leaves the UAE fourth in the group ahead of a crunch match at home to Australia, who lie third, on Tuesday.