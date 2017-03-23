Footballer who thanked wife and girlfriend somehow just made it worse

Ghanaian striker who thanked his wife and girlfriend on TV just dug himself into an even deeper hole.

Remember Mohammed Anas? Just a couple days ago, he landed himself in the hottest of water by thanking his wife — and his girlfriend — following his Man of the Match-winning performance over the weekend.

Now, he’s back with an explanation. And it’s not any better.

Speaking to the BBC, Anas expounded on his earlier mistake. “My family knows that I call my daughter my girlfriend. That’s what I was talking about. I don’t have a girlfriend,” said the Ghanaian striker.

Excuse me?

He calls his daughter his girlfriend??

Anas, who has been married for seven years and has two children, says his wife isn’t worried about any infidelity, but he failed to address the humongous elephant in the room.

He calls his daughter his girlfriend!

“I love her [his wife] so much. She’s given me two beautiful children. She is fine. She knows what kind of man I am so I am not worried,” said Anas.

Anas’s wife might not be worried, and he might not be worried, but maybe just for future reference, he should find a new nickname for his daughter.

Just maybe.