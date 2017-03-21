Simeone: I will never coach Real

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has ruled out any chance of him taking over at fierce rivals Real Madrid in the future, but weighed up the opportunity of international management.

Simeone has developed a reputation of one of Europe's most sought after managers for the success he's brought to Atleti since joining them six years ago.

A Europa League triumph, Copa del Rey, two Champions League finals and the Spanish Primera Division title – has seen the Argentine linked with nearly every top job on the continent.

The win v Sevilla was Diego Simeone’s 100th home La Liga game as At. Madrid coach. Record

P100

W74

D16

L10

F216

A62 (57 clean sheets)

Win%74 pic.twitter.com/dCChuW1UdT — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) March 19, 2017

However, when asked whether he'd consider the Los Blancos job once he decided to leave the Vicente Calderon, the former Internazionale midfielder was honest with his response.

"I will never coach Real Madrid," he told Onda Cero. "It is logical because of feelings. They wouldn't call me either. I am young, maybe someday I will lead another Spanish team.

"At some point, I would like to coach Argentina, but I have to improve as a coach. I would like to do it in the final stretch of my career."