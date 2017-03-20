Modeste better than Lewy says Horn

1. FC Köln goalkeeper Timo Horn believes that teammate Anthony Modeste is a more dangerous striker than Robert Lewandoski because he engineers and scores his own chances.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Modeste and Lewandowski are locked in a battle for the Bundesliga's top scorer gong, with Aubameyang leading the way with 23 strikes.

The Köln forward has 22 goals while the FC Bayern München hitman has 21. Nonetheless, 'Lewy' leads the way in all competitions with 33 goals while the Borussia Dortmund forward has 30 and the Billy Goats ace has 24.

Yet, Horn still maintains that Modeste is the more deadly forward. He told reporters: "What Anthony is doing now is comfortably better than his rivals. Lewandowski has six or seven chances served on a silver platter every match. But Tony has to make things happen. That's why he is higher in my estimation."

The 28-year-old bagged a superb hat-trick in last Saturday's 4-2 victory over Hertha Berlin as he moves closer to securing his first ever German top-flight top scorer award.

