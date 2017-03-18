Iniesta talks up Juventus clash

Barcelona playmaker Andres Iniesta has warned his side that Juventus pose a major threat for their UEFA Champions League title ambitions.

The La Liga giants were drawn against Maximiliano Allegri's men for the quarter-final stage of Europe's elite cup competition. The match is a replay of the 2015 final, which Luis Enrique's side won 3-1.

The veteran midfielder feels the Serie A champions are better equipped to deal with the challenge this time around. They now boast world class talents in attacking positions, along with an impressive defensive unit.

"Like all Italian teams, Juventus have an incredibly strong defence," Iniesta told reporters after the draw.

"Apart from that, they have players capable of changing a game at any moment. There are world class players in every area of the side, so it'll be very difficult for us.

"However, if we are able to make the most of our strengths, then we've got a good possibility of success."