Brave Brisbane denied by clinical Kashima

Australia’s Brisbane Roar fought valiantly on Tuesday in their Group E AFC Champions League battle with Japan’s Kashima Antlers however it wasn’t to be for John Aloisi’s men as they succumbed to a crushing 3-0 defeat.

Played at Kashima’s home patch, winning was always going to be a tough task for a struggling Brisbane outfit.

The opening twenty minutes of the match saw Kashima settle first. They were quick to find a fast passing rhythm and kept possession of the ball for longer periods of time than their Australian opponents.

However, having survived the initial onslaught, Brisbane got a foothold in the game and very nearly took the lead through Brett Holman after he found himself on the receiving end of a high-quality cross from Brandon Borrello. Holman’s right-footed shot from inside the area was expertly stopped by Hitoshi Sogahata though.

Brisbane continued to mount pressure on Kashima’s back four as Jamie Maclaren and Avraam Papadopoulos both squandered opportunities in the 32nd and 33rd minute respectively.

As half-time approached, Brisbane looked the more comfortable side but the match was to be turned on its head in the 43rd minute when Yukitoshi Ito found Yuma Suzuki with a well-weighted cross for the twenty-year-old to slot a right-footed shot past Jamie Young in the Brisbane goal.

The game was played at a different tempo in the second half as Kashima successfully slowed things down having assumed a one goal advantage just before the break.

Brisbane struggled to create chances. For the most part, they were forced to having dips from distance. A 53rd-minute effort from 35 yards out from Borrello was evidence of this and while the ball was well struck, Sogahata was never in trouble.

The points were all but wrapped up for Kashima in the 76th minute of play when a howler from Young saw him turn the ball into his own goal.

Two minutes later and it was all over as Yasushi Endo powered the ball home following some nice build-up play by Mu Kanazaki.

Leading 3-0, Kashima accessed cruise control as Brisbane dangerously began to throw numbers forward. There were times in the last 10 minutes of play where the team from Queensland looked like they might concede a fourth however the score remained the same.

The result means that Brisbane’s AFC Champions League campaign is now all but over. They have just one point from three games.

On the contrary, though, Kashima are in a strong position to qualify for the knock-out stages. They now have six points from a possible nine.