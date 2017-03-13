Miura scores J-League goal at 50 years of age

Kazuyoshi Miura, who is fifty years old, scored for Yokohama FC in their 1-0 win over Thespakusatsu Gunma on Sunday to become the oldest player ever in professional football to find the back of the net.

In 1965, Stanley Matthews scored for Stoke against Fulham at 50 years and five days old. He has held the record as the oldest goal scorer in professional football since.

However, that all changed on Sunday.

Miura’s strike against Thespakusatsu Gunma in the second tier of Japanese domestic football on Sunday came at the age of 50 years and 14 days… although you would never have guessed that number after watching him celebrate.

Kazuyoshi Miura (King Kazu), 50 – just scored in Japan's top league pic.twitter.com/6AKBDdo4yU — Soccerissue.com (@Soccer__Issue) March 12, 2017

Miura is playing in his 32nd professional season. He played for Brazil’s Santos and Italy’s Genoa early in his career, and represented Japan 89 times, scoring 55 goals.

This incredible story just gets better and better.