Hertha Berlin claim shock win over Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund squandered numerous chances as they went down 2-1 to Hertha Berlin in their Bundesliga clash at the Olympiastadion on Saturday.

Hertha Berlin 2 Borussia Dortmund 1

BVB miss a couple of early chances

Kalou fires Hertha in front

Aubameyang equalises after break

Plattenhardt scores winner with free-kick

Match Summary

Thomas Tuchel’s side ran out convincing 4-0 victors against Benfica in the Champions League on Wednesday, but were brought back down to earth with a first defeat in four league outings.

Salomon Kalou gave Hertha an 11th-minute lead, but they were pegged back five minutes into the second half with an equaliser from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

BVB had opportunities to go in front, but paid for their wastefulness as Marvin Plattenhardt struck from a free-kick 19 minutes from time to secure victory.

FT @HerthaBSC_EN 2-1 @BVB Dortmund's 4-game winning run in all competitions comes to an end. But a momentous win for the hosts. #BSCBVB pic.twitter.com/ysZW4gsTbd — FOX Sports Football (@FOXSportsFC) March 11, 2017

Full Report

Dortmund should have broken the deadlock from their first attack in just the second minute of the match when Shinji Kagawa found Andre Schurrle in space on the left, but the German winger fired wide of the far post.

Matthias Ginter wasted their next chance two minutes later as he steered a header over the crossbar from Gonzalo Castro’s corner.

The action then swung up the other end with a surging run from Genki Haraguchi, who broke through the middle before getting off a shot from outside the area that sailed to the left of the target.

The early spurned opportunities would come back to haunt the visitors on 11 minutes when Ginter’s poor touch allowed Vedad Ibisevic to take possession and the Bosnian forward burst into the box before setting up Kalou for a composed finish at the far post.

11' GOAL! 1-0 @HerthaBSC_EN Ibisevic catches Ginter cold, sets up Kalou, who proceeds to score the opening goal #BSCBVB pic.twitter.com/bbKX9WaX9B — FOX Sports Football (@FOXSportsFC) March 11, 2017

Roman Burki kept BVB in the contest with a superb save to deny Kalou a second four minutes later, as the Ivorian cut inside from the left and looked to pick out the top-right corner with a curler that was tipped over by the Swiss keeper, who then fumbled a corner, but Raphael Guerreiro came to his rescue to clear Kalou’s shot off the line.

Dortmund started to probe more in the latter stages of the first half, although they were unable to breach the Hertha goal and the hosts went into the break 1-0 up.

Per Skjelbred should have doubled Die Alte Dame’s lead five minutes into the second half after being picked out by Peter Pekarik, but the Norwegian midfielder stabbed the ball wide of the right post.

They were made to pay for that miss soon afterwards as Kawaga latched onto a weak clearance and slipped the ball out to Aubameyang on the left, with the Gabon star lashing his shot into the top corner of the net on 55 minutes.

Hertha were lucky not to go behind two minutes later when Castro played a one-two with Schurrle to find himself one-on-one with Rune Jarstein, but the German midfielder dragged his effort well wide of the left post.

Sebastian Langkamp then sent a bullet header straight at Burki from Marvin Plattenhardt’s free-kick, while at the other end Aubameyang directed a shot inches wide of the left post moments later after the ball dropped at his feet inside the box.

But Plattenhardt would restore the hosts’ lead in style on 71 minutes from a direct free-kick that he steered into the top-right corner with his left foot from 25 yards out.

71' WHAT A HIT! WHAT A GOAL! 2-1 @HerthaBSC_EN Plattenhardt smashes the top corner with a beautiful free kick. #BSCBVB pic.twitter.com/mfZog1uIGn — FOX Sports Football (@FOXSportsFC) March 11, 2017

Schurrle again failed to take his chance when creating space for a shot on the edge of the area as he fired wide of the right post seven minutes from time.