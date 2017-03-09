Twitter reacts as Barcelona pull off miracle comeback

They thought it was all over, but this is Barcelona we are talking about.

First, they needed five goals to win it after losing the first leg 4-0 to PSG.

They managed to get three, but then Edinson Cavani scored a crucial away goal and everyone thought that was it.

Needing three goals to progress with just two minutes of regulation time remaining it looked all over.

But somehow they did it. First, Neymar curled in a beautiful free kick. Then he scored from the spot after Luis Suarez had won a penalty. Finally, with the last kick of the game, Sergi Roberto diverted the ball into the net and ‘Mission Impossible’ was complete.

Barcelona had created European football history by becoming the first ever team to go through when faced with a four-goal deficit.

We always knew they were capable, but we didn’t actually think they were going to do it.

Cue the online reaction……

The best turnaround ever in football bar none #Barca — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 8, 2017

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW — Thierry Henry (@ThierryHenry) March 8, 2017

What have I just witnessed!! ???? — Ross Barkley (@RBarkley20) March 8, 2017

Typical – on a night when Barcelona do that, I happened to be at the Etihad! #MCISTK — Jim Beglin (@jimbeglin) March 8, 2017

Don't joke with Barcelona.☠️ — Troublesome_97™ (@henry_blvck) March 8, 2017

Barcelona's winner made better by the titanic music. ??? pic.twitter.com/cCoDxxrKu5 — VivaFootballCalcio (@Vivafootcalcio) March 8, 2017

After the 85th minute: Barcelona had 6 shots.

Barcelona scored 3 goals.

PSG completed 4 passes, 3 from kick off situations. Wow. ? pic.twitter.com/UN9f0Co2V8 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 8, 2017

But Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw sums it up best!