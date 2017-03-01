Voro salutes stable Valencia

Valencia manager Salvador Gonzalez is delighted to have recorded another home win following the narrow 1-0 victory over Leganes on Tuesday night.

Eliaquim Mangala scored the only goal of the game, on 29 minutes, to lift his side into 12th place on 29 points, as Leganes remained in 16th with 21 points.

Voro has done an exceptional job in turning the club's season around after they looked like relegation candidates following a poor start to their campaign.

But with three wins from their last three home games, having lost 2-1 to Deportivo Alaves in their last away tie, the man at the helm has expressed his delight at how his team is performing.

He told the club's official website: "Overall, the team played well and we ended the game with a clean sheet. We had the better chances and more of the ball in the first half.

"The objective we had was to change the dynamic – especially at home. We've gone three consecutive games with wins at home. The team are more stable and have more confidence; this is the path to follow.

"We are happy because today, above all up top, we didn't have many alternatives.

"It wasn't a great game but it's the way forward, as we are picking up points and gaining confidence. That's how the team are going to grow further. We are competing well, and this brings rewards. The team aren't going to get carried away."